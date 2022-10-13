Tony Gonsolin gives Padres fans bulletin board material for Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin is getting the ball for Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, and he sounds ready for Padres fans to bring the energy.

Gonsolin was asked about starting Game 3 at Petco Park in what will be the Padres’ first home game of the playoffs. The Dodgers pitcher shrugged it off, saying that the Dodgers are used to playing in front of big crowds.

Tony Gonsolin on the potential atmosphere at Petco Park tomorrow: “We're fortunate enough to play here at Dodger Stadium, and we get 45-, 50,000 people every night when we play. Can't imagine it's any more loud than that.” — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) October 13, 2022

Obviously, there are differences here. This will be the Padres’ first home playoff game with fans in attendance since 2006, so the crowd should be extremely fired up. Plus, things are always going to be a bit different when a crowd is vocally against you compared to what things are like when they are behind you.

Expect Padres fans to view this as a disrespectful comment, and further evidence in their minds that the Dodgers are being far too dismissive of them. That probably is not the case, but the perception makes for a fun rivalry.