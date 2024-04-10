Awesome old video of Jackson Holliday playing baseball as toddler resurfaces

Jackson Holliday is making his MLB debut on Wednesday in a moment that has been a very long time in the making.

The 20-year-old infield phenom Holliday just got called up by the Baltimore Orioles (after a controversial delay at the start of the season). He will bat ninth and play second base on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox.

In the wake of Holliday’s debut, an incredible old video of him went viral. The video showed Holliday at just three years old playing baseball at Coors Field with his father, former MLB All-Star Matt Holliday (who was on the Colorado Rockies at the time).

For a kid of his age at the time, Jackson was pretty impressive as he fielded grounders, whipped the ball back to his dad, and showed off a mean lefty swing. Here is the video, which originally aired on ABC 7 in Denver.

Jackson Holliday playing ⚾️ at 3 years old is wild! 📹: @SportsDenver pic.twitter.com/xqmCefRGHP — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2024

Jackson was obviously around the game from a very young age and now, roughly 17 years later, is ready to make his big-league debut. If some of the Herculean feats he was achieving in the minors this year are any indication, Jackson has a very bright future ahead of him at the MLB level.