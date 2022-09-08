Report: Tony La Russa eyeing White Sox return date

Tony La Russa has been away from the Chicago White Sox for more than a week due to health issues. However, the manager appears to be on his way back before the end of the regular season.

La Russa is hoping to return to the White Sox dugout next week, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 77-year-old is “going to be OK” following a battery of health tests and is hoping to be cleared to return as soon as Monday.

La Russa departed the White Sox in late August due to an unspecified health issue. At the time, his absence was said to be indefinite as doctors looked into his condition.

The White Sox struggled under La Russa this season, and the team was 63-65 with him at the helm. They have since gone 6-3 under interim manager Miguel Cairo.