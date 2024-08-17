Top Dodgers pitcher suffers another injury setback

The injury bug has developed quite a taste for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season.

Starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going back on the injured list due to right elbow tendinitis, the team shared on Friday. In his place, the Dodgers have called up left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski.

The Dodgers recalled LHP Justin Wrobleski and placed RHP Tyler Glasnow on the injured list with right elbow tendinitis. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 17, 2024

Glasnow had just recently been on the IL due to a back injury.

The 30-year-old has looked strong since his return in late July. Over his last four starts, Glasnow posted an ERA of 3.60 with 25 strikeouts across 25.0 innings.

The Dodgers have been one of the most injury-riddled teams in the majors this season.

3-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw just recently made his 2024 debut after recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Earlier this week, 2-time All-Star pitcher Walker Buehler also made his first start after being sidelined for nearly two months due to a hip issue.

Prized offseason signee Yoshinobu Yamamoto hasn’t pitched since mid-June after straining his rotator cuff. All of those injuries are on top of Dustin May and Shohei Ohtani both being ruled out from pitching this season.

The Dodgers have also dealt with injuries to All-Stars sluggers Mookie Betts and Max Muncy. The former returned this week after being on the IL for almost two months, while the latter has yet to take the field since May.

It’s quite a testament to the Dodgers’ depth that they remain atop of the NL West midway through August. They entered Friday’s contests with a 2-game lead over both the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.