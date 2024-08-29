 Skip to main content
Rangers OF makes ridiculous game-saving catch

August 28, 2024
by Larry Brown
Travis Jankowski leaps

Texas Rangers outfielder Travis Jankowski made the play of the day on Wednesday, and he preserved a victory for his team in the process.

Jankowski entered the bottom of the 9th inning for his Rangers as they were winning 4-3 and looking to hold on against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.

The White Sox had runners on first and second with one out and Andrew Vaughn at the plate. Vaughn took a 1-2 breaking ball low and away from Andrew Chafin and launched it to left field. Vaughn held his bat and started watching the ball, figuring he had just slugged a walk-off home run. White Sox fans began cheering, thinking that would end the game. But little did they know what Jankowski would do.

What an amazing robbery job by Jankowski!

The next batter for Chicago walked to load the bases before the Rangers were able to escape the jam and win 4-3.

Manager Bruce Bochy sure knew what he was doing putting Jankowski in as a defensive replacement — that saved the game. What a play.

