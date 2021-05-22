Trevor Bauer hilariously plays to boos against Giants

Trevor Bauer really is the ultimate heel.

Bauer had another strong start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed just two hits and four walks while striking out 11 over 6.1 innings against the San Francisco Giants on Friday night.

Bauer exited with a 2-1 lead, and the Dodgers’ bullpen hung on for the victory by the same score. That gave Bauer his fifth win of the season. He also lowered his ERA to 1.98.

But the best part is what Bauer did after being removed from the game. He exited the mound at Oracle Park and played to the boos from Giants fans by cupping his ears and raising his arms.

That was epic.

Bauer has been very vocal about wanting to make MLB more fun and entertaining. This is part of his way of doing so. He takes his craft and his job very seriously, while still aiming to have fun and entertain.