Trevor Bauer not expected to be signed?

The Los Angeles Dodgers designated pitcher Trevor Bauer for assignment on Friday, making him subject to waivers.

The decision came after Bauer’s 364-game suspension under the MLB’s domestic violence policy was overturned by an arbitrator last month. But the Dodgers maintain that the accusations are serious enough that they don’t want the 31-year-old to be a part of their organization.

“The Dodgers organization believes that allegations of sexual assault or domestic violence should be thoroughly investigated, with due process given to the accused. From the beginning, we have fully cooperated with Major League Baseball’s investigation and strictly followed the process stipulated under MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy.

“Two extensive reviews of all the available evidence in this case – one by Commissioner Manfred and another by a neutral arbitrator – concluded that Mr. Bauer’s actions warranted the longest ever active player suspension in our sport for violations of this policy. Now that this process has been completed, and after careful consideration, we have decided that he will no longer be part of our organization,” the team said.

If Bauer clears waivers, he will become a free agent eligible to sign with any team. However, there are those around the league who believe he’ll remain unsigned for the foreseeable future.

“I don’t expect anyone will sign him,” one anonymous GM told ESPN.

“Nobody’s touching that guy,” an agent concurred. “Not a chance.”

But not everyone polled by ESPN agreed. There are several who believe Bauer’s talent will be tantalizing enough for some teams to take a chance.

“Some teams will just take the arm,” an anonymous front-office executive said, “and they’ll deal with the blowback later.”

If Bauer remains unsigned, the Dodgers will be on the hook for $22.5 million of his 2023 salary. But if he does land with another team at a minimum deal, Los Angeles will save $720,000.