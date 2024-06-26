Triston Casas goes viral for hilarious exchange with reporters

Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas appears to be trying some unusual tactics when it comes to rehabbing his fractured rib.

Casas had a hilarious exchange with Red Sox beat writers over his rehab efforts. The first baseman has been out since April 20, but he has been swinging the bat for weeks to prepare for his return — mentally, at least.

Triston Casas might be the most interesting man in baseball (via @byJulianMack) pic.twitter.com/iB9uBRpZFO — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 26, 2024

Casas said he had been taking swings for “10 weeks,” but when pressed, he admitted there was a caveat.

“Just in my mind,” Casas said. “Without a bat, just in my head. I’ve taken thousands of at bats in this time, so I feel great, I feel ready.”

There is something to be said for staying mentally ready. Plus, Casas is probably hitting rockets in his head, so he is envisioning success.

More seriously, Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Tuesday that Casas is expected to start swinging a bat — for real — as soon as this week.

Casas has very quickly garnered a reputation for being one of the most interesting players in baseball. That has reportedly annoyed some teammates in the past, but as long as he produces, most people probably won’t care. That was certainly the case last season, when he hit .263 with 24 home runs and finished third in AL Rookie of the Year voting.