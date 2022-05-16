Twins pitcher Joe Ryan made sure to cash in on funny incentive

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan is under contract for around $700,000 this season, which is why he is not about to turn down any money his teammates might owe him. He made that clear during his start on Sunday.

Ryan caught a foul ball near the visiting dugout during Minnesota’s 3-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians. After making the play, the right-hander immediately motioned toward his own dugout and made a “five-zero-zero” gesture. He explained after the game that the Twins’ starting pitchers have an agreement where if one of them catches a foul ball, the other four owe their teammate $100 each.

We were wondering what Joe Ryan was signaling with his hand after making this catch. He revealed that any starting pitcher who catches a foul ball gets paid $100 by each of the other starting pitchers. He was signaling "$500" to Sonny Gray in the dugout. pic.twitter.com/G5P6c1uCN2 — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) May 15, 2022

Ryan is 4-2 with a 2.39 ERA this season. He is clearly MLB-ready, but he is still living on a minor leaguer’s budget. He looked like he was thinking about that $500 the second the ball went into the air.