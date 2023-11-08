2 reported frontrunners emerge for Angels manager job

The Los Angeles Angels appear to be prioritizing experience over vibes.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that Buck Showalter and Ron Washington are two candidates “heavily” in the mix for the Angels’ managerial vacancy. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported earlier in the day that the Angels’ search had reached the “finalist” stage with a decision now expected by the end of the weekend, if not sooner.

The four-time Manager of the Year Showalter, 67, brings over two decades of managing experience to the table and has been linked to the Angels job for over a month now. Washington, 71, was a newer option to emerge but also spent nearly a decade as manager of the Texas Rangers. He currently serves as a coach for the Atlanta Braves, whom he won the 2021 World Series with.

In recent days, it seemed the Angels were seriously considering a number of their former players for the manager position. Though owner Arte Moreno could still change his mind on a dime (as he is notorious for doing), for the moment, it looks like the Angels will go with a highly-seasoned veteran for the job.