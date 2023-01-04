2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto

Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest.

Since the Reds were a 100-loss team last year, the other two clubs make more sense for the soon-to-be 37-year-old Cueto. While the Marlins were not much better (going 69-93 in 2022), they remain a popular destination for Latin players. Meanwhile, the Padres, a win-now team that made the NLCS last season and recently lost righty starter Mike Clevinger in free agency, pose an immediate opportunity for a ring (though Cueto already won one in 2015 with the Kansas City Royals).

The two-time All-Star Cueto was quietly very effective for the Chicago White Sox last year, posting a 3.35 ERA. Even if his swing-and-miss stuff is mostly gone, Cueto still has solid control and can give you over 150 innings of work. The Padres would love to have that kind of pitcher, but it is the Marlins who may have a subtle advantage in recruiting Cueto.