2-time Dodgers champion plans to retire if not brought back by team

One veteran arm does not intend to continue his MLB career anywhere else but with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking this week with Alysha Del Valle of The Dodgers Bleed Los Podcast, righty reliever Joe Kelly revealed that he plans to retire if not re-signed by the Dodgers. Kelly remains a free agent after his one-year contract with the team expired last season.

“If I had to play anywhere else, I wouldn’t play,” Kelly said of the Dodgers. “I am content all around. We have a good relationship. Like I said, once I am healthy, it’s kinda like Clayton [Kershaw]’s deal. There is only one spot we will come back to. It’s either that or, you know, if my body doesn’t heal as well as it wants to, then you never know. So we’ll see.”

Kelly is a 13-year MLB veteran who has been a part of both the Dodgers’ World Series teams of the last half-decade. Last season, Kelly posted a 4.78 ERA over 35 appearances but missed time with a throwing shoulder injury and was left off the Dodgers’ postseason roster.

The Dodgers probably do not have that much of a need for Kelly anymore since he is 36 years old now and has been experiencing declining command. But he still has impressive velocity for his age and remains a local favorite (especially for his many antics) that the L.A. fans would love to have back.