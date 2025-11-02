Everyone said the same thing about Tyler Glasnow’s comment about Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow made a remark about the Los Angeles Dodgers after winning the World Series on Saturday that rubbed many fans the wrong way.

Glasnow won his second championship with the Dodgers on Saturday, though he was injured and did not pitch in 2024. He and fellow starter Blake Snell were both members of the 2020 Tampa Bay Rays team that lost to the Dodgers in the World Series, and during a joint interview, the pair talked about how they wound up winning a title later on the team that beat them back then.

That prompted a comment from Glasnow that was meant to be fun, but did not land for many fans.

“If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, baby,” Glasnow said.

"If you can't beat em, join em baby." -Tyler Glasnow pic.twitter.com/izESPupswU — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 2, 2025

To many baseball fans, the free-spending Dodgers are bad for the league. They have attracted a number of top players because they can offer such a great chance of winning a championship, and there are no real limits on their spending power.

Some labeled Glasnow “shameless” and suggested that mentality was cause for criticism.

I remember when players wanted to beat the best and be competitive not join them for a free ring smh these dudes are a joke — BINK🎯 (@therealbink1) November 2, 2025

Not even the astros were this shameless — ktb.kendrick2 (@ktbkendrick2) November 2, 2025

This is why everyone wanted the Dodgers to lose… — Oliver Baik (@oliverbike) November 2, 2025

“If you can’t beat em join em” is such a loser mentality. Now they get to benefit. — Craig Mack (@CraigHoward523) November 2, 2025

In many ways, this is the same criticism that was aimed at Kevin Durant when he joined the Golden State Warriors. Glasnow is not as prominent, and it should be noted that he was actually traded to the Dodgers, though he did sign a contract extension after that move.

Glasnow was not being entirely serious, but it is perfectly logical why players would be attracted to the Dodgers. They have won two straight World Series titles and will be among the favorites again next season.

Plus, the Dodgers are still beatable. One can argue that if the Blue Jays had executed better in a few key moments, they would have won the World Series anyway.