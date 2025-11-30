Notable update emerges about Jacob Misiorowski extension talks

Jacob Misiorowski is looking like the future for the Milwaukee Brewers, but there is still apparently a gap to bridge.

Misiorowski’s talks on an extension with the Brewers have not gotten far yet, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Saturday. Hogg notes that there has not been “any real momentum” between the two sides on a potential extension at this point.

The 23-year-old Misiorowski burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2025 and was absolutely electric in his first handful of big-league starts (even managing to get a controversial All-Star nod). But Misiorowski lost some steam as the year progressed and finished the season with an overall record of 5-3 and 4.36 ERA through 14 total starts.

Meanwhile, the Brewers have several factors to consider here with a possible extension for the talented right-hander. Misiorowski does not even become arbitration-eligible in 2029 but is sure to become more expensive in the coming years if he continues to progress as a pitcher. Thus, it might be wise for the Brewers to extend Misiorowski before his market value increases, especially as a team that had the best record in baseball in 2025 and looks poised to compete for many years to come.

That said, Misiorowski is obviously still largely unproven at the big-league level. He is an extremely hard-throwing pitcher as well, creating a much larger injury risk, especially as he gets older and gains more mileage on his arm.

If Milwaukee truly views Misiorowski as their ace pitcher of the future, they would likely be interested in extending him sooner than later. But payroll concerns are also a factor for the Brewers at this point, and it sounds like they could even trade away an All-Star pitcher this winter in an effort to keep their costs low.