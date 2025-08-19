Victor Robles disciplined by MLB for throwing bat at pitcher

Seattle Mariners outfielder Victor Robles received a pretty hefty punishment from Major League Baseball for throwing his bat at a pitcher while on a minor league rehab assignment.

Robles received a 10-game suspension from MLB for his actions. The outfielder plans to appeal the suspension, according to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times.

Even though Robles’ actions took place while playing in the minor leagues, his suspension must be served at the MLB level. It is unclear when the Mariners plan to activate him from the IL, at which point he will begin to serve the suspension.

Robles launched his bat at Las Vegas Aviators pitcher Joey Estes after Estes pitched him inside during Sunday’s game (video here). He later apologized for his actions on social media and attributed them to the frustration he has experienced while trying to come back from a shoulder injury that has kept him out since April.

One could argue that Robles is getting off fairly lightly given how dangerous his actions were. That said, the Mariners are right in the thick of the MLB playoff race, so the veteran outfielder will want to miss as few games as possible once he is recalled.

The 28-year-old hit .328 with 20 doubles in 77 games for the Mariners last season after they acquired him in a trade with the Washington Nationals. He appeared in just ten games this year before being sidelined by his shoulder injury.