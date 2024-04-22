Video proves Aaron Boone got ejected over something fan yelled at umpire

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected from Monday’s game against the Oakland A’s because of something a fan shouted at the home plate umpire.

Boone received a warning from home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt after the manager expressed his displeasure with some ball and strike calls just five pitches into the game. Wendelstedt could be heard telling Boone that Boone would be “gone” if he made another complaint.

About 10 seconds later, Wendelstedt stopped the game and ejected Boone. But there was only one problem — Boone hadn’t said a single word after being warned.

Aaron Boone has been ejected from the game 😲 pic.twitter.com/LbeWdYsSgA — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 22, 2024

Boone and Yankees bench coach Brad Ausmus immediately pointed to the stands and told Wendelstedt that whatever the umpire heard came from a fan. Wendelstedt responded, “I don’t care who said it, you’re gone!”

YES Network captured an angle that showed a fan in a blue shirt shouting something toward Wendelstedt just before Boone was ejected.

Another angle of the ejection 👀 pic.twitter.com/eIGP2M0zrf — YES Network (@YESNetwork) April 22, 2024

That was a bad look for Wendelstedt. Yankee Stadium was fairly quiet at the time because the game began at 1 p.m. on a Monday, which is why the umpire was able to hear the fan so clearly. Wendelstedt could have at least checked with another member of his crew, but he reacted so quickly and enthusiastically that he must have felt he had to stick with it.

Boone is no stranger to being tossed out of games, but that was probably the first time he was ever ejected over something a fan said.