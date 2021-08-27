Video: Aaron Boone ejected for arguing strike call with umpire Todd Tichenor

Aaron Boone was ejected from Thursday’s New York Yankees-Oakland A’s game for arguing a strike call made by home plate umpire Todd Tichenor.

Joey Gallo was batting in the top of the second inning and had a full count. James Kaprielian threw him a changeup outside that Gallo took for what he thought was ball four. Instead, Tichenor called it strike three.

Gallo was upset with the call, and so was Boone. The Yankees manager got ejected for arguing and then came out to let Tichenor hear it.

Aaron Boone is LIVID … and ejected pic.twitter.com/DrOym5RJdQ — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 27, 2021

Boone definitely got his money’s worth on that ejection.

Not only was he upset over the call that rung up Gallo, but he also may have been upset over the strike three call to Aaron Judge the prior inning.

That called "strike" to Aaron Judge that ended the first inning was … OK, alrighty then. pic.twitter.com/Apq5kiqfRv — Seth Rothman (@SethDRothman) August 27, 2021

Boone always seems to get the most out of his ejections. Perhaps there was a “ball don’t lie” thing going on as Gallo crushed a 3-run home run in his next at-bat.