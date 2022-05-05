Video: Aaron Boone went off on umpire Marty Foster after ejection

Aaron Boone was ejected during his New York Yankees’ game on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays and just went off on umpire Marty Foster afterwards.

Boone was upset with some strike calls Foster made while Aaron Judge was batting in the top of the 8th inning with the Yankees trailing the Jays 2-1. Judge was up in the count 2-0, but then Foster called a strike on a pitch low and in. Then Foster called a pitch low and away a strike to make it 2-2. After the 2-1 pitch was called a strike, Boone yelled out to Foster and got ejected.

The Yankees manager then came out to get his money’s worth. Among the things Boone said to Foster was that Judge was 6-foot-7 and therefore he shouldn’t be called for such low strikes.

Aaron Boone gets ejected after the umpire makes more bad strike calls on Aaron Judge pic.twitter.com/WSexdWQIVb — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 5, 2022

Judge ended up striking out in the at-bat. He went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and a walk. The Yankees lost 2-1 to end their 11-game winning streak.

Judge said after the game he was pleased that Boone backed him up.

"He stood up for me, and I appreciate it." Aaron Judge discusses Aaron Boone's ejection ⬇️#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/yoqknbR6KV — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 5, 2022

Boone was asked after the game whether he thought he would be suspended.

Aaron Boone discusses what led to his ejection tonight in Toronto 🗣#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/6ATBoTxAlb — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 5, 2022

Boone acknowledged he was “pretty mad.” But he also said he thought he “kept it under control somewhat.”

This was Boone’s second ejection of the season.