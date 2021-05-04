Video: Anthony Rendon fouls ball off knee

A trip to the injured list may be in store for Anthony Rendon.

The Los Angeles Angels third baseman fouled a ball off his kneecap while batting on Monday.

Rendon, who homered in the sixth for the Angels off Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow, fouled a ball off his kneecap in the eighth.

Anthony Rendon fouled a ball off his left leg and was in serious pain. He left the game shortly after. Not a good development for him and the #Angels. pic.twitter.com/072VRKQHLZ — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) May 4, 2021

That looked like it hurt a ton.

Rendon had to be replaced during the at-bat. Then Albert Pujols replaced him in the field.

This is bad timing for Rendon. He just returned a week ago from a groin injury that led him to miss over two weeks. Now he is likely looking at another absence.

Rendon, who signed with the Angels ahead of the 2020 season, is batting .276/.348/.466 this season.