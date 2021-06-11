Video: Bill Murray talks some trash about Cardinals

Bill Murray was enjoying himself at the St. Louis Cardinals’ expense on Friday.

Murray is a big Chicago Cubs fan and attended the team’s game at Wrigley Field Friday. He joined the TV booth as a commentator. The Cubs came back from down 5-1 to win the game 8-5, pleasing Murray and Cubs fans.

In the 5th, the Cardinals scored on an error by Yadier Molina. In the 7th, Jason Heyward reached on an infield single when Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was unable to field a ball cleanly.

“Don’t you just love when the Cardinals make errors?” Murray said after the play, taking a jab at the Cardinals.

E3 • Bill Murray: “Don’t you just love when the Cardinals make errors?” pic.twitter.com/qMwFKXRUNE — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 11, 2021

The mistake by the Cardinals helped open things up for the Cubs, who added two runs in the inning to take a 7-5 lead. And Murray loved the rivals self-sabotaging.

If you think that was bad, just wait until you see what the famous actor once had to say about Cardinals fans.