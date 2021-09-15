Video: Eloy Jimenez crashes into fence for great catch

Eloy Jimenez sacrificed his body for a great catch on Tuesday night.

David Fletcher was batting with two outs and the bases empty in the top of the third inning for the Los Angeles Angels against the Chicago White Sox. Fletcher smoked a line drive to left, but Jimenez played the ball perfectly. He timed his jump and made a great catch against the fence for the final out.

*exhale* We've got a man there! pic.twitter.com/JhpztYCs6H — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 15, 2021

What a play!

Jimenez also had a hit in the bottom of the third inning and scored a run for his White Sox. The 24-year-old missed time this season with a pec injury. The White Sox are thrilled to have him back.