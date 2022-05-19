Video: Mariners’ Eugenio Suarez shows off impressive soccer juggling skills

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez looked like a two-sport athlete during Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

With two outs and two runners on base and the Mariners leading 1-0 in the top of the third inning, Suarez fouled off a pitch from Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman. The ball hit the ground, bounced up and off of Suarez’s left leg, and then hit the ground again before going back into the air.

Instead of knocking the ball down, Suarez proceeded to juggle the ball three times with his right foot, as one might do while playing soccer. Suarez ended up kicking the ball away from the home plate area with his left foot to continue his at-bat.

His technique looks pretty good here.

Suarez, who was traded to the Mariners this past offseason, went on to fly out to right field.

He also made an excellent catch to rob Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of a hit in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Much like that baseball Suarez was juggling, he and the Mariners’ playoff hopes this season are up in the air due to a below-average start.

The Mariners came into Wednesday in fourth place in their division at 16-21, while Suarez came into the game hitting .211 with seven home runs and 19 RBI in 133 at-bats.