Video: J.P. Crawford makes an acrobatic tag to prevent stolen base

J.P. Crawford is off to a great start at the plate this season with a .327 batting average. But the Seattle Mariners shortstop proved during Sunday’s 8-7 win over the New York Mets that he’s just as good in the field.

With Seattle down 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Mets left fielder Mark Canha attempted to steal second base with two outs and second baseman Jeff McNeil at the plate.

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh made an inaccurate throw to the right of the second base bag after a great jump from Canha. But Crawford made a diving catch and was able to lay an incredible tag on Canha’s left foot for the final out of the inning.

Now THAT'S a tag 😳 pic.twitter.com/4zsuwLscxq — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 15, 2022

Crawford had one hit and scored a run in five at-bats during the game, but his tag may have been the difference.

If Canha had stolen second base safely, there’s a chance that McNeil, who’s hitting .308 on the season, would have driven Canha in with a base hit. That extra run would’ve had the game tied at 8-8 after nine innings and headed for extras, where anything can happen.

The 27-year-old Crawford has 37 hits in 32 games this season, including four home runs and 11 RBI.

The Mariners are 16-19 and seven games back of the division-leading Houston Astros. Maybe Crawford can continue to help drive them towards a winning record.