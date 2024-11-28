 Skip to main content
Joey Chestnut slams 47 pierogies in 90 seconds at Cavs game

November 27, 2024
by Larry Brown
Joey Chestnut continues to dominate as a competitive eater.

Chestnut provided some halftime entertainment at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday night. He was part of a pierogi-eating contest and dominated.

Chestnut took down 47 pierogies in 90 seconds to win the competition.

One person in attendance said Chestnut beat the total of three other people by 30.

Chestnut, 41, is best known for winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 times. He has set records for scarfing down numerous types of foods, not just pierogies and hot dogs. Even at his age, he’s still a star of his field, like a LeBron James.

