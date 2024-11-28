Joey Chestnut slams 47 pierogies in 90 seconds at Cavs game

Joey Chestnut continues to dominate as a competitive eater.

Chestnut provided some halftime entertainment at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Atlanta Hawks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday night. He was part of a pierogi-eating contest and dominated.

Chestnut took down 47 pierogies in 90 seconds to win the competition.

Joey Chestnut puts down 47 pierogies in 90 seconds. Incredible work 😂 pic.twitter.com/DSQqLkgL3N — McNeil (@Reflog_18) November 28, 2024

One person in attendance said Chestnut beat the total of three other people by 30.

Joey Chestnut vs 3 people in a pierogi contest and winning by 30 is a great halftime show @cavs pic.twitter.com/MXdYjEt6uP — Jimmy Mcghallager (@JMcghallager) November 28, 2024

Chestnut, 41, is best known for winning the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 16 times. He has set records for scarfing down numerous types of foods, not just pierogies and hot dogs. Even at his age, he’s still a star of his field, like a LeBron James.