UConn star Alex Karaban taken to hospital after latest loss

UConn star Alex Karaban was taken to a local hospital following his team’s loss to Dayton on Wednesday night.

Karaban was fouled with just over two minutes remaining in UConn’s 85-67 loss, which sent the Huskies home from The Maui Invitational with a shocking 0-3 record. The junior forward hit his head on the floor but remained in the game. Karaban was later placed in concussion protocol and taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

UConn team doctor Robert Arciero told reporters that Karaban looked “pretty good” and that the expectation was a CT scan would come back clean.

UConn forward Alex Karaban is being taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center to be evaluated for a head injury. "We can't predict what the (CAT) scan will be, but we anticipate it being normal," said team doctor Robert Arciero, who said Karaban "looks pretty good." — Joe Arruda (@joearruda9) November 28, 2024

Karaban scored a team-high 21 points in the loss to Dayton. He is UConn’s leading scorer this season with 15.9 points per game and played a key role in helping the team win back-to-back national titles.

UConn fell to 4-3 on the year with the three losses at The Maui Invitational. Head coach Dan Hurley cost the Huskies with a late technical foul in their first loss to Memphis. Hurley was openly furious with some of the officiating during the tournament.