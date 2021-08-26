 Skip to main content
Video: Jo Adell had cool gesture for fan at Orioles game

August 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jo Adell

Jo Adell had a cool gesture for a fan at Wednesday night’s Los Angeles Angels-Baltimore Orioles game at Camden Yards.

According to another fan in attendance, Adell threw a ball into their section intended for a fan. A kid attending the game had his drink knocked out by Adell’s throw.

So what happened? The next inning, Adell returned with a bat for the young fan.

Here is the fan with the bat from Adell:

That’s very cool.

Adell was recently called up to the bigs by the Angels. He went 2-for-4 in the game, though his Angels blew a 6-2 lead and lost 10-6, allowing Baltimore to snap a 19-game losing streak. At least Adell is atoning for his big mistake last year.

