This video of Jose Abreu reacting to his MVP award was fantastic

Jose Abreu on Thursday learned that he had won AL MVP. The video of his reaction is fantastic.

Abreu was emotional upon receiving the news that he had won the award. At first he celebrated, and then the emotions came pouring out.

It doesn't get more real than this. José Abreu is a remarkable person and player.

The 33-year-old first baseman defected from Cuba to come to play ball in the U.S. He had a long journey to get to where he is, and that path likely factored into his feelings.

As for the award, there is no doubt that the Chicago White Sox slugger deserved it. Abreu batted .317/.370/.617 with a .987 OPS in just 60 games. His 76 hits, 60 RBIs, and .617 slugging percentage led the league. He also smashed 19 home runs.

Abreu captured 21 of the 30 available first-place votes. Jose Ramirez finished second and DJ LeMahieu was third in voting.