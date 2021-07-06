Video: Marlins pranked Trevor Rogers with All-Star news

The Miami Marlins pulled a cruel prank on Trevor Rogers on Sunday.

Rogers was named one of the pitchers on the NL All-Star team. He learned of the news after Marlins manager Don Mattingly shared it with him.

Unfortunately for Rogers, Mattingly did not share the news in a very straightforward manner. The manager actually tried to prank Rogers by telling the southpaw he was being sent down to Triple-A to manage his innings.

Here is the video:

That one time @T_Raw1691 thought he was being optioned to @JaxShrimp. Here’s how the All-Star found out he was headed to Colorado. #JuntosMiami pic.twitter.com/btC70oS6HF — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) July 5, 2021

Rogers did not seem to moved at either piece of information. Maybe he was too focused on his upcoming Monday start against the Dodgers.

The 6-foot-5 lefty entered Monday’s game 7-5 with a 2.14 ERA and 110 strikeouts. He has been a top player for the Marlins this season and is deserving of the honor. Being sent down to the minors would have been bonkers.