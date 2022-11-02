Video shows Mattress Mack dropping F-bombs on Phillies fan

Philadelphia fans are known for being animated and unapologetic, and one of the most famous men in Houston let them get the best of him following the Phillies’ win over the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series.

Houston entrepreneur Jim McIngvale — better known as “Mattress Mack” — attended Tuesday night’s game at Citizens Bank Park. The 71-year-old lost his patience with an unidentified Phillies fan after the lopsided 7-0 contest. A video that went viral shows McIngvale yelling “f— you!” at another fan multiple times.

You can see the video below, but beware that it obviously contains inappropriate language:

Mattress Mack wasn’t having the smack talk.😳 Philadelphia fan bases have no quit 😂#MLB #worldseries pic.twitter.com/K1OVZSBIyu — Daily Hedge (@Daily_Hedge) November 2, 2022

It is unclear what was said that set Mattress Mack off, but we are guessing it was a lot more than “ha-ha your team stinks.”

McIngvale is the owner and operator of the Gallery Furniture retail chain. He is known for making massive sports wagers, and he missed out on collecting the biggest payout in sports betting history last year. Perhaps that is why he was on edge following Houston’s Game 3 loss.