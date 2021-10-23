‘Mattress Mack’ set to cash largest sports bet payout ever if Astros win

Jim McIngvale, a businessman from Houston who also goes by the name “Mattress Mack,” is back in the news.

The owner and operator of the Gallery Furniture retail chain is potentially in line for the largest payoff in legal gambling history. All he needs is for the Houston Astros to defeat either the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. If they do, his $2 million bet at Caesars will turn into $20 million (over $35 million in total).

And what will “Mattress Mack” do if he wins? Well, give away mattresses to his customers, of course.

With the Astros advancing, Mattress Mack’s dream of giving away mattresses to his customers, subsidized by $35.6 million in winning Astros futures remains alive. His $2M bet at Caesars will become $20M if they win, the largest single payoff in legal gambling history. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 23, 2021

Mattress Mack stands to make $36 MILLION if the Astros win the World Series… It would be the biggest win in sports betting history But he might not be done yet 👀 (w/@greggg_ivory) pic.twitter.com/YG1yKd5Vb9 — br_betting (@br_betting) October 15, 2021

Mack estimates that his mattress promotion, which would refund all customers who spent over $3,000 if the Astros win the Series, would cost around $20 million in total. That would mean his offset winnings (including all futures bets placed in June) would be around $15.5 million.

“Whoever Houston is playing, we’re massive fans for the next few weeks. The size of that bet will make every other selection a winner. As long as it’s not Houston, we’re happy,” Caesars Sportsbook vice president of trading Craig Mucklow told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Mack was previously gifted a Houston Astros World Series ring back in 2018.