Video: Mets botch routine pop fly in the most comical fashion

The New York Mets just invented a new way to frustrate their fans.

What was supposed to be a routine pop fly catch in the bottom of the third inning against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga., turned out to be a disaster for the Mets.

With the bases loaded and two outs, the Braves looked to capitalize on the situation with Eli White stepping up to the plate. On a 1-0 count, White made contact on Mets starter Sean Manaea ’s 85 mph cutter. However, the Mets failed to catch the pop fly, allowing the Braves to score not one, not two, but three runs to extend their lead to 5-0.

New York star shortstop Francisco Lindor initially waved off center fielder Tyrone Taylor in an attempt to make the play himself before ducking out of the way to let Taylor field the ball. Taylor, however, failed to make the catch as the ball glanced off his glove and dropped to the ground.

Here is the video of that sequence.

Oh man…



The Mets can't get the pop fly with 2 outs and the Braves clear the bases!



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/OD2RQxYMEc — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 5, 2026

That goofy blunder was just another illustration of how things have gone for the Mets during the 2026 MLB season.

Entering Saturday, New York had lost eight of its last 10 games and trailed the first-place Braves in the National League East by 16 games.