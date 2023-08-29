Video: Mets fans give harsh reception during Max Scherzer tribute

It is safe to say that Max Scherzer’s tribute video from the New York Mets was not a hit.

Scherzer, the Texas Rangers righty, made his return to Citi Field on Monday for the start of a three-game series against the Mets. Having traded Scherzer to the Rangers less than a month ago, the Mets decided to keep things classy and aired a tribute video for Scherzer before the contest.

Predictably though, Mets fans responded by loudly booing. The jeers were especially audible at the end of the video when Scherzer was shown waving from the Rangers dugout. SportsNet New York shared the footage.

Max Scherzer receives a tribute video at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/j7EzXTbIg1 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) August 28, 2023

The ex-Cy Young winner Scherzer was only with the Mets for one-and-a-half seasons. While one of those seasons was a 101-win 2022 campaign, Scherzer is still seen as a symbol of the bloated spending on aging veterans that did in the current era of Mets baseball. The whole ruckus over Scherzer’s exit likely didn’t help his case in the eyes of Mets fans either.

Still, the Mets organization probably saw the tribute video for Scherzer as a good PR move. They have been doing a lot of that lately under owner Steve Cohen’s watch.