Video: Mike Napoli nails Cubs player in groin with cup check

Mike Napoli provides more than just first base coach services for the Chicago Cubs. He also checks player equipment for free.

Ahead of the Chicago Cubs’ game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at the “Field of Dreams” park, the Cubs’ announcers were going over the team’s uniforms for the game. As the announcers were being nostalgic, there was Napoli using a massage gun to cup check Yan Gomes.

Pat Hughes Uniform Descriptions: Field of Dreams edition pic.twitter.com/4hWftXl6Iy — CHGO Cubs (@CHGO_Cubs) August 11, 2022

That’s good ol’ Napoli for you.

Nap has been with the Cubs since 2019, though this is his first season as their first base coach. The best part about him is he keeps things loose inside the dugout and clubhouse. Plus, you always have to be on your toes around him.