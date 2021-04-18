Video: Mookie Betts makes unreal diving catch to end game

Mookie Betts made a spectacular diving catch to seal the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres on Saturday night at Petco Park.

The Padres had runners on second and third with two outs. Tommy Pham was facing Victor Gonzalez and had an 0-1 count. He hit a line drive to the right-center gap, but Betts swooped in and made a diving catch.

That was one heck of a play, but it was even better given the stakes. If that ball drops in, the game is at least tied, and the Padres are in good position to win it. Instead, Betts gambled with his dive and ended the game with the catch.

What a play!

For the second night in a row, the Dodgers ripped the hearts out of the Padres. And Clayton Kershaw has to be feeling especially good after his exchange in the fourth inning.