Video: Pete Alonso has words for Cubs pitcher after walk

Pete Alonso had some words for Chicago Cubs pitcher Adrian Sampson on Tuesday night.

Alonso was batting with a runner on first and two outs in the bottom of the first inning. He swung at a 3-0 pitch and came close to hitting a homer, but the ball went foul. Alonso had nearly done a full home run trot on the foul ball.

Now this was hilarious. Alonso hit an absolute moonshot that apparently sailed high and just foul. He never stopped his trot, though he slowed to a walk. If this is overturned, it’s the longest HR trot ever. pic.twitter.com/vUquY0jrkC — Jerry Beach (@JerryBeach73) September 13, 2022

The next pitch was a ball that Alonso took for a walk. As he headed to first, he immediately started to say something to Sampson.

After being walked, Pete Alonso had some words with Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. pic.twitter.com/5jaYUL8FKF — SNY (@SNYtv) September 13, 2022

It’s unclear what Alonso’s issue was. Was he upset about not getting a pitch to hit? Or was there some problem between him and Sampson over the Mets first baseman’s home run trot.

Alonso entered the game batting .268 with 33 home runs and an .843 OPS for the first-place Mets.