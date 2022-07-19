Video: Ronald Acuna Jr. nearly hit by fire at Home Run Derby

Folks, we very nearly lost Ronald Acuna Jr. on Monday.

There were some pyrotechnics involved in the introductions for the Home Run Derby. After being introduced, each participant went to stand on a platform. Behind them were devices that sprayed fire and smoke to aid the excitement of the show. But Acuna was completely unprepared.

Take a look at the Atlanta Braves star’s reaction to the fire and smoke machines going off behind him.

We almost saw Ronald Acuña get set on fire. Phewwwww pic.twitter.com/jqh8Y7gHA9 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 19, 2022

Mind you, that wasn’t the only time he got freaked out. Every time the machines went off thereafter, Acuna and other players flinched and got scared.

The pyrotechnic show looked cool, but maybe next time they’ll need more separation or a better warning to the players!