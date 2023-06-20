Video: Spencer Torkelson flips out on umpire after strikeout

Spencer Torkelson was not happy with a call on Monday and did not hide his feelings.

The Detroit Tigers first baseman struck out looking on a 2-2 pitch with runners on first and second and one out as his team was losing 4-3 to the Kansas City Royals. After being called out on the pitch, which barely caught the bottom of the strikezone, Tork flipped out on umpire Will Little.

Spencer Torkelson was not happy 😳 pic.twitter.com/oNyH2pLwSN — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 20, 2023

“Oh my f—ing god,” Tork could be heard yelling after being called out on strikes.

“The f— are you looking at?” he added.

Torkelson was lucky not to be ejected after that.

The former No. 1 overall pick went 0-for-4 in the game. Thankfully Kerry Carpenter followed with a 3-run home run to give the Tigers a 6-4 lead, which was the final score.

Torkelson has been hot in June and finally starting to live up to expectations. He recently had a six-game hitting streak and hit three home runs in a week. Tigers fans probably appreciate the passion from the 23-year-old.