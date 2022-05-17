Video: Famous DJ Steve Aoki airmails awful first pitch at Fenway Park

DJ Steve Aoki won’t have a career in baseball anytime soon.

Aoki threw out the first pitch prior to Monday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros at Fenway Park, and it wasn’t remotely close to being a strike.

@steveaoki just pulled a 50cent at Fenway park pic.twitter.com/NDzbUGhp6o — Alex Potter (@PoniesPodcast) May 16, 2022

Most people who throw out a first pitch end up bouncing the ball, which is embarrassing enough, but the 44-year-old Aoki’s pitch flew way over the catcher’s head and landed high into the netting behind home plate.

Here’s another angle:

@steveaoki threw out tonight’s first pitch @fenwaypark , it was just a little bit outside the strike zone…. pic.twitter.com/j0OstKrxQe — Joshua Linsenberg (@JoshLinsenberg) May 16, 2022

Aoki’s pitch at least made it to the plate, but it’s certainly up there with 50 Cent’s horrendous first pitch in 2014 as one of the worst we’ve ever seen (watch the 50 Cent pitch here).

At least Aoki had some sweet pants on to distract people from his terrible pitch.