Video: The Freeze nearly loses race until opponent’s epic blunder

The footraces involving “The Freeze” and random fans at Atlanta Braves games is one of the fun, famous attractions during baseball season. Every once in a while clips emerge of either The Freeze being beat or pulling off some sort of incredible win.

On Monday, another video went viral. In this one, The Freeze was about to lose … until his opponent bit the dust right before the finish line.

He … could … go … all … the … way … oh no. pic.twitter.com/nFucS4tvSG — MLB (@MLB) August 24, 2021

Man, what a way to lose.

“Beat The Freeze” is the name of the gimmick the Braves run during home games involving the sprinting contest. The person who races is Nigel Talton, a former college sprinter who works as a security guard at Braves games. He throws on the suit and goggles during games and then races a fan from foul pole to foul pole, giving the fan a big head start. The race is often pretty thrilling, and The Freeze doesn’t often lose.

It was close on Monday, but The Freeze pulled it out.