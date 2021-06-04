Video shows Tyler Zombro convulsing after being hit by line drive

Tampa Bay Rays minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was taken to the hospital after being hit in the head by a line drive on Thursday.

Zombro was pitching in the eighth inning for the Durham Bulls in their game against the Norfolk Tides. He was facing Brett Cumberland and had a 1-2 count when the catcher hit a line drive that nailed Zombro.

Zombro fell down immediately and was convulsing on the mound. He was taken off on a stretcher to an ambulance, where he was transported to a hospital.

The good news is Zombro is in stable condition.

Update from @RaysBaseball after @DurhamBulls pitcher Tyler Zombro took a line drive to the head, fell face first & started convulsing: “Tyler was transported to a hospital & is in stable condition. He is currently undergoing further treatment & observation.” pic.twitter.com/F7FVuZqLXr — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) June 4, 2021

The game was called by the umpires following the incident. Norfolk was leading 12-4 at the time and won by that score.

Zombro, 26, signed with the Rays in 2017 after four years at George Mason. He was 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA this season for the Triple-A Durham club.

The video may be disturbing.