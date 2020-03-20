Video: Willson Contreras takes batting practice using Nerf gun

Willson Contreras is doing whatever is necessary to try staying ready for the baseball season.

Willson and his brother William got creative at their home by using a Nerf gun to pitch batting practice. Take a look at the video Willson shared on Twitter Friday:

My brother and I just figure out how to stay ready for 2020 #CORONAQUARENTINE pic.twitter.com/FCoS4Lvuxz — Willson Contreras (@WContreras40) March 20, 2020

Hey, gotta do anything you can at this point.

Willson, 27, is entering his fifth season with the Cubs. He batted .272 with a career-high 24 home runs and .888 OPS last season. His brother is a 22-year-old catcher in the Atlanta Braves’ organization.