pixel 1
header
Friday, March 20, 2020

Video: Willson Contreras takes batting practice using Nerf gun

March 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Willson Contreras Cubs

Willson Contreras is doing whatever is necessary to try staying ready for the baseball season.

Willson and his brother William got creative at their home by using a Nerf gun to pitch batting practice. Take a look at the video Willson shared on Twitter Friday:

Hey, gotta do anything you can at this point.

Willson, 27, is entering his fifth season with the Cubs. He batted .272 with a career-high 24 home runs and .888 OPS last season. His brother is a 22-year-old catcher in the Atlanta Braves’ organization.

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus