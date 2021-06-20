Video: Yankees seal win with triple play to tie MLB record

The New York Yankees set an MLB record during their win over the Oakland A’s on Sunday, and they did it in style.

With the Yankees leading 2-1 in the top of the ninth inning, it looked like closer Aroldis Chapman was in serious trouble after he walked the first two batters. That was before he got Sean Murphy to ground into a game-ending triple play. You can see the play below:

ANOTHER TRIPLE PLAY HOW DO THEY KEEP DOING THIS pic.twitter.com/dTg2rQug5M — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 20, 2021

The triple play did more than just win the game for the Yankees. It also happened to be their third triple play of the year, which tied the MLB record for most triple plays in a season. They now have 91 games remaining to break the record.

Given how much they have struggled lately, the Yankees were in need of a jolt. Perhaps a game-ending, record-tying triple play will provide it.