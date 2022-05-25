 Skip to main content
Video: Young Yankees fan robbed of foul ball from Aaron Judge

May 24, 2022
by Larry Brown

A Yankees fan complains

A young New York Yankees fan was robbed of receiving a foul ball from Aaron Judge on Tuesday night and was extremely distraught.

Judge was attempting to give the young fan a foul ball and seemed to try and place it in the fan’s glove. But there were about three people competing for the ball, and another fan grabbed it instead.

“That’s grand theft!”

Yes, it surely was some grand theft.

This goes directly in contrast with what happened at a Blue Jays game on a ball hit by Judge.

How can the one fan feel good about the ball knowing he stole it from the intended recipient?

