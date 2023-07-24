 Skip to main content
Videos show how bad the flooding was at Fenway Park

July 23, 2023
by Larry Brown
Water goes down the stairs

The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox were able to complete their three-game series this weekend, but not without some weather drama.

Friday night’s game between the teams was suspended due to rain. A few videos showed just how bad the flooding was at historic Fenway Park.

Take a look at the water rushing down the stairs, as shared by a fan who posted the video to Twitter:

Red Sox infielder/designated hitter Justin Turner even got in on the fun. He shared a video via Twitter of himself trying to slosh through a tunnel area while wearing plastic bags around each leg to prevent them from getting wet.

That rain was no joke. That video of the stairs looked a lot like the water rushing down during the earthquake experience on the tram tour at Universal Studios.

By a day later, things had mostly cleared up.

Friday night’s game was resumed on Saturday. The Mets won that game 5-4, but the Red Sox beat Max Scherzer in the second game 8-6. The Red Sox won Sunday night’s game 6-1 to take the series.

