Videos show how bad the flooding was at Fenway Park

The New York Mets and Boston Red Sox were able to complete their three-game series this weekend, but not without some weather drama.

Friday night’s game between the teams was suspended due to rain. A few videos showed just how bad the flooding was at historic Fenway Park.

Take a look at the water rushing down the stairs, as shared by a fan who posted the video to Twitter:

Red Sox infielder/designated hitter Justin Turner even got in on the fun. He shared a video via Twitter of himself trying to slosh through a tunnel area while wearing plastic bags around each leg to prevent them from getting wet.

I thought we could have played through it 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/zl6Cop5864 — Justin Turner (@redturn2) July 22, 2023

That rain was no joke. That video of the stairs looked a lot like the water rushing down during the earthquake experience on the tram tour at Universal Studios.

By a day later, things had mostly cleared up.

Friday night’s game was resumed on Saturday. The Mets won that game 5-4, but the Red Sox beat Max Scherzer in the second game 8-6. The Red Sox won Sunday night’s game 6-1 to take the series.