Vlad Guerrero Jr. strikes out on absolutely ridiculous pitch

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. did not put together the most graceful highlight of his career during one plate appearance Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Toronto Blue Jays slugger stepped in against position player Luke Raley in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s game, with the Rays turning to Raley to eat some innings while trailing 10-1. Raley, an outfielder by trade, managed to strike Guerrero out on a ridiculous 50 MPH floated curveball.

Luke Raley bamboozles Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a 50 mph curveball… … and ducks out of the way just in case 😅 pic.twitter.com/VxBInVnuaH — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 24, 2023

Raley thought that thing was going to be launched. He was ducking out of the way before Guerrero even swung, but he wound up with a strikeout to his name.

Guerrero actually got to face Raley again one inning later, and he had clearly learned his lesson. He launched a grand slam on a similar attempt at a curveball this time.

That one was not a strikeout 😬 pic.twitter.com/zNeWVEDtPB — Bally Sports Sun: Rays (@BallyRays) May 24, 2023

Maybe Raley can get a signed baseball from Guerrero, much like one position player did from Shohei Ohtani last season.