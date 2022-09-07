Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out

In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman.

The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.

Tigers INF/OF Kody Clemens struck out Shohei Ohtani. Wow. pic.twitter.com/sbaeltD1nN — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 6, 2022

It was the first career strikeout for Clemens, who made sure to save the ball. Clemens revealed to Instagram on Tuesday that Ohtani actually went on to sign the ball for him along with the message, “What a nasty pitch!”

Kody Clemens just received his Shohei Ohtani strikeout ball from last night – autographed by the Angels superstar with the inscription: “What a nasty pitch!” KodyClemens on Instagram pic.twitter.com/JkiiFS0iTb — Adrian Garro (@adriangarro) September 6, 2022

Clemens, 26, is the son of retired MLB pitching legend Roger Clemens. Now he has an autograph from another baseball icon in Ohtani, who continues to be one of the most genuinely nice guys in the sport.