Reporter offers ominous warning about Wander Franco

August 17, 2023
by Grey Papke
Wander Franco in the dugout

Jun 27, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

A new report suggests Wander Franco’s MLB career may be in danger due to allegations regarding an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Claims against Franco are being investigated by MLB as well as the government of the Dominican Republic. A source told Dominican-based MLB reporter Hector Gomez that the potential results of the latter investigation make it “very unlikely” that Franco will play in MLB again.

Several social media posts emerged last week accusing Franco of an inappropriate relationship with a minor. The allegations being investigated in the Dominican Republic are apparently based on a separate complaint. The Rays placed Franco on the restricted list earlier this week, which was initially set to last until the end of the team’s current road trip.

The 22-year-old Franco was hitting .281 with 17 home runs and 30 stolen bases on the season, which also included his first career All-Star appearance.

