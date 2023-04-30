White Sox fans chant for owner to sell team amid horrible stretch

The Chicago White Sox are off to a historically bad start to the 2023 season, and their fans have seen enough.

On Saturday night, the White Sox lost their 10th consecutive game and fell to 7-21 on the year. Their latest loss was particularly painful, as starting pitcher Lance Lynn took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before the wheels came off.

Lynn allowed a leadoff homer to Wander Franco in the top of the seventh to cut Chicago’s lead to 3-1. It was all downhill from there, as Lynn gave up a single, a double and a walk before being pulled. The White Sox also made two errors in the inning and were trailing 4-3 when it finally ended.

Chicago’s bullpen completely imploded in the eighth and ninth en route to a 12-3 loss. In the eighth, fans at Guaranteed Rate Field could be heard chanting “sell the team!”

Sell the team chant at White Sox gamepic.twitter.com/IDwbvWYndv — (@_MarcusD3_) April 30, 2023

White Sox fans have been frustrated with owner Jerry Reinsdorf for quite some time. After the team failed to live up to expectations last year and finished 81-81, some fans even purchased billboards urging Reinsdorf to sell the team.

Just about everything that could go wrong for the White Sox this season has. There have been signs that the team is already starting to pack it in, as one player was benched on Saturday for not hustling.

Reinsdorf, who has owned the team for 41 years, also owns the Chicago Bulls. The White Sox have been to the playoffs just three times since they won the World Series in 2005, and fans obviously think a change at the top would help them return to their winning ways.