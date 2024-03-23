White Sox release former All-Star

The Chicago White Sox are parting ways with a couple of grizzled veterans.

The White Sox have released All-Star third baseman Mike Moustakas and outfielder Kevin Pillar.

Moustakas and Pillar had both signed minor league deals with the White Sox last month with the hope of snagging a spot on the team’s Opening Day roster. Both 35-year-olds were believed to have had a decent shot at making the cut.

The White Sox went a different direction, signing another veteran who was a part of the Texas Rangers’ 2023 World Series roster.

Moustakas is a 3-time All-Star who made a name for himself earlier in his career as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Moustakas’ last All-Star campaign was five seasons ago with the Milwaukee Brewers, when he hit .254 with 35 home runs and 87 RBIs. However, his performance at the plate has dipped of late. Moustakas has failed to bat over .250 or record more than 12 home runs in a single season since 2019.

Pillar played in 81 games for the Atlanta Braves last season. He slashed .228/.248/.416 and recorded 9 home runs and 32 RBIs.