White Sox provide Tony La Russa health update

The Chicago White Sox on Saturday provided a positive update on the status of manager Tony La Russa.

The White Sox revealed in a statement that La Russa has been cleared by doctors to travel to to Oakland on Sunday to take part in the jersey retirement of former Athletics pitcher Dave Stewart. La Russa has not yet been cleared to return to managing, but the White Sox are already in Oakland for a weekend series, and the 77-year-old will return to Chicago with the rest of the team.

La Russa has not managed the White Sox since Aug. 28, after which he left the team for tests related to health concerns. At that point, the White Sox declined to put a timetable on La Russa’s potential return.

The White Sox were just 63-65 when La Russa departed the team and were regarded as a major disappointment. They have begun to turn things around since, posting an 8-3 record under interim manager Miguel Cairo to move to within a game and a half of Cleveland in the AL Central.